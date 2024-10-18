Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County I-43 crash; lanes reopened at Crowbar Drive

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 18, 2024 5:53am CDT
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A crash temporarily shut down all northbound lanes of I-43 near Crowbar Drive in Waukesha County overnight. 

FOX6 crews at the scene say it looked like a truck hit the overpass. All lanes have reopened. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 