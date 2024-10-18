Waukesha County I-43 crash; lanes reopened at Crowbar Drive

article

The Brief A crash shut down a portion of northbound I-43 in Waukesha County overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene say it appears a truck hit the overpass.



A crash temporarily shut down all northbound lanes of I-43 near Crowbar Drive in Waukesha County overnight.

FOX6 crews at the scene say it looked like a truck hit the overpass. All lanes have reopened.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.