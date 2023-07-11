Waukesha County highway construction, lane closures July 17

article

The Waukesha County Department of Public Works will start highway construction in Ottawa July 17, if weather permits.

It's part of the county's pavement resurfacing project on County Trunk Highway D (CTH D) at the Moraine Hills Drive intersection.

CTH D will be reduced to one lane in each direction under flagging operations, so drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternative routes. Construction will take about two weeks to complete.

The 1000-foot-length project will consist of milling and replacement of asphalt surface, application of a high friction surface treatment, pavement marking and improved signage. The project will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program.