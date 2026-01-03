Wisconsin lawmaker recognizes 'unsung heroes' in Waukesha County

article

State Sen. Julian Bradley (R-New Berlin) on Friday presented two people with his Forward28 award, which aims to shine a spotlight on "unsung heroes" in his district.

Bradley recognized Gerald and Laura Morrison who, for the past 15 years, have helped foster kids of all different ages in Waukesha County. Not all of them came from good homes, they said, and seeing them just be kids makes it worth it.

"When we first got the boys, it was Halloween, so we took them trick-or-treating. At first, they wouldn't go to the door – we had to walk them," said Laura. "Then all of a sudden they saw all these kids running, so they had a blast. They even walked into somebody's house."

The Morrisons said, when they get together for the holidays, all the kids are there – so the living room is full, and there's nowhere to sit in the house.

Bradley represents the 28th District in the Wisconsin Senate. It includes portions of Muskego, New Berlin, Waukesha and other municipalities in southeast Wisconsin.

To nominate a resident of the 28th District for the Forward28 award, there's an online form on Bradley's website.