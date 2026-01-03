Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin lawmaker recognizes 'unsung heroes' in Waukesha County

Published  January 3, 2026 6:35am CST
Waukesha County
State Sen. Julian Bradley presents his Forward28 award to Gerald and Laura Morrison

    • State Sen. Julian Bradley presented two people with his Forward28 award.
    • The award aims to shine a spotlight on "unsung heroes" who live in his district.
    • Waukesha County foster parents Gerald and Laura Morrison were recognized.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - State Sen. Julian Bradley (R-New Berlin) on Friday presented two people with his Forward28 award, which aims to shine a spotlight on "unsung heroes" in his district.

Bradley recognized Gerald and Laura Morrison who, for the past 15 years, have helped foster kids of all different ages in Waukesha County. Not all of them came from good homes, they said, and seeing them just be kids makes it worth it.

"When we first got the boys, it was Halloween, so we took them trick-or-treating. At first, they wouldn't go to the door – we had to walk them," said Laura. "Then all of a sudden they saw all these kids running, so they had a blast. They even walked into somebody's house."

The Morrisons said, when they get together for the holidays, all the kids are there – so the living room is full, and there's nowhere to sit in the house.

Bradley represents the 28th District in the Wisconsin Senate. It includes portions of Muskego, New Berlin, Waukesha and other municipalities in southeast Wisconsin.

To nominate a resident of the 28th District for the Forward28 award, there's an online form on Bradley's website.

