Waukesha County Fair announces Seether to headline July 23

The Waukesha County Fair on Tuesday announced Seether will be its headline act on July 23.

Advance fair admission tickets are on sale. Tickets for Seether's performance will go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

All Miller Lite Main Stage shows are free with admission to the fair – but up-front ELITE VIP and VIP seating are available.

ELITE VIP tickets include fair admission, preferred parking, two drink tickets and assigned seating in the front four rows. They cost $85 and 120 are available. VIP tickets include first-come, first-served seating in a designated area in front of the stage for $35 (880 available) – admission is not included.

Seether was founded in South Africa in 1999. Their sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums. The band is Billboard’s no. 8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist, which covers the 40-year history of the chart’s existence.

