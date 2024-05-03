Waukesha County special enforcement; WI State Patrol to stop risky driving

article

Consider yourself warned. The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region will conduct special traffic enforcement patrols in Waukesha County on Monday, May 6.

Officers will focus on stopping risky driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and fatal crashes. State patrol troopers will be in partnership with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Waukesha, Village of Eagle, Town of Mukwonago and Village of Mukwonago police departments.

The Wisconsin State Patrol analyzes crash data from WisDOT’s Community Maps program to determine deployment areas. The goal is to step up enforcement and education in areas identified as hotspots to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.

A news release says most crashes are preventable, and drivers can avoid serious injury or death by following some simple steps: