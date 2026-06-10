The Brief Waukesha County deputy Steven Lyles has died, the sheriff's department said. Lyles had been battling a "rare, aggressive cancer" for years. He served Waukesha County for years and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.



Waukesha County deputy Steven Lyles has died after battling a "rare, aggressive cancer" for years, the sheriff's department announced Wednesday, June 10.

Steven Lyles

The backstory:

FOX6 News shared Lyles' story in February 2025, when he was already five years into his battle with papillary renal cell carcinoma (PRCC), a type of kidney cancer – which he called a "rare, aggressive cancer."

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At that time, he'd served Waukesha County for nearly 20 years and was an active member of the Firearms Unit and Defensive and Arrest Tactics unit, in addition to his normal duties with the sheriff's office. He also served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Steve Lyles

Cancer battle

Dig deeper:

Lyles was 47 years old when he was diagnosed.

"It was right before Thanksgiving in 2019," Lyles told FOX6 News last year. "I went to the gym and I wasn’t feeling well. I went home and I started hyperventilating."

When he went to the emergency room at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, doctors initially thought he had blood clots in both his lungs. Doctors found a mass on his left kidney.

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"After that, I went back to work full time," he said. "It’s been great support with the sheriff’s department. They treat me very well. I’m just lucky. I’m blessed."

Through it all, he kept working. Lyles said he started a medical trial in June 2020, consisting of intravenous therapy and medications. During the summer of 2024, doctors told him those treatments failed.

In 2025, Lyles said the cancer had spread to his lung and abdomen.

Steve Lyles

Official statement

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department wrote:

"Deputy Lyles faithfully served this department and our community since August 2005. Over the course of his career, he dedicated himself to public service in many capacities and was a valued member of several specialty units, including the DAAT Unit, Firearms Training Unit, Tactical Enforcement Unit, and Civil Disturbance Unit.

"Throughout his years of service, Deputy Lyles was recognized for his professionalism, courage, and commitment to others. His honors included two Life Saving Awards, a Meritorious Service Citation, a Unit Award for the Civil Disturbance Unit, a Unit Award for the Firearms Training Unit, and numerous citizen thank-you letters reflecting the positive impact he made on so many.

"Deputy Lyles’ service, dedication, and contributions to this department will not be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of serving alongside him."