Waukesha County closes Expo Center COVID-19 testing site

Waukesha County Public Health and Waukesha County Emergency Management announced Wednesday, March 31 that the final date of COVID-19 testing at the Waukesha County Expo Center was Tuesday, March 30.

The announcement follows a decrease in demand for testing, fewer active cases of the virus and the completion of the planned withdrawal of the Wisconsin National Guard at the community testing site.

COVID-19 testing in Waukesha County has now transitioned to clinics, pharmacies, and other locations throughout the county. As of March 31, Village Primary Care Providers began operations in the parking lot of the 1111 Delafield Street building in Waukesha, where testing will be offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"It has been essential for individuals to choose to be tested so our contact tracing process could help prevent the spread of the virus in our community," said Waukesha County Health Officer Benjamen Jones. "Our overarching, collective goal is to contain the spread of the virus. Individuals should continue to seek testing when experiencing symptoms or exposed to a person positive for COVID-19. Quarantine protocols continue to be practiced even while the vaccine rolls-out in our county."

There continue to be locations throughout the county that provide testing opportunities. Testing information about pre-registration, insurance and location hours is available at waukeshacounty.gov/testingsites.

