Waukesha County Airport snowplow drivers needed for upcoming winter

The Brief The Waukesha County Airport needs snowplow drivers – and using creative means to get applicants. Staff parodied the 1980s comedy, "Airplane!" No experience is needed to apply for the job.



Even though it does not feel like snow is on the way, one Waukesha group is trying to get you to think about winter.

The Waukesha County Airport is taking a creative approach to finding snowplow drivers. Staff parodied the 1980s comedy, "Airplane!"

The airport used to contract out snowplow operations. But this winter marks the second season they have had to find their own hires. 20 workers are needed for part-time, on-call positions. No experience is needed.

"Getting in equipment you’ve never been in before is really fun. Learning new toys is just a personal excitement. Our training is impeccable," said Nicholas Marszalkowski, a snowplow driver.

The original "Airplane!" was written and directed by Milwaukee natives David and Jerry Zucker.

So far, the video has spurred interest from seven applicants.