Waukesha condo complex fire; lightning strike suspected as cause

Fire damaged a condominium building in Waukesha on Tuesday, June 25. Crews were called out to the area of Gabriel Drive and Aviation Drive around 6:15 a.m.

Initial callers reported that they believed the 8-unit condominium building had been struck by lightning.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the attic of the building. The occupants were actively exiting with the assistance of the Waukesha Police Department.

Fire crews located the source of the smoke and fire in the attic space of the building and quickly extinguished all flames and began the process of salvaging and overhauling to ensure the fire was extinguished.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, but initial reports match the findings of the fire investigation team.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire Prevention Bureau staff is working with occupants to develop short-term housing arrangements.