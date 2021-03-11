Waukesha Civic Theatre is doing everything they can to make it safe to see a show

Waukesha Civic Theatre has been a staple for quality live theatre and education for more than 60 years and Brian has details on how you can see their new season of shows.

About Waukesha Civic Theatre (website)

Waukesha Civic Theatre has been a staple in the Waukesha Community for quality live entertainment and theatre education since 1957 and 2020 marks WCT's 64th Season. Waukesha Civic Theatre is a local nonprofit theater located in historic downtown Waukesha.

Waukesha Civic Theatre is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to provide quality live theatre performances and educational opportunities that will entertain, enrich, engage, and challenge the whole Waukesha Community.