Waukesha parade memorial, anonymous donor offers to match new gifts

The Waukesha County Community Foundation announced an anonymous donor has offered to match new gifts – up to $15,000 – to the parade memorial fund from now until April 15.

The donor said the matching gift is in honor of Father Pat Heppe, who was injured in the parade attack, according to the foundation. Organizers said 100% of donations and the match will go directly to the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund.

"We are so grateful for this special match challenge to help us complete the fundraising for the project," WCCF President Melissa Baxter said in a news release. "Our community continues to inspire us with their generosity and support."

The Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund was established after the 2021 parade attack, which killed six people and physically injured dozens more.

Anyone who wishes to show their support can do so by visiting the Waukesha Parade Memorial website.