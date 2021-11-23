Waukesha Christmas parade, Dancing Grannies president hospitalized

Four of the victims killed in Sunday's tragedy were connected to Milwaukee's Dancing Grannies. Several other members were injured. One member of the Dancing Grannies is home from the hospital but still has a long road to recovery.

"They’re a family, and it’s a sisterhood that could really never be broken up," said Amber Knutson, daughter of the president of the group.

It's a dance troupe southeast Wisconsin knew long before Sunday's tragedy. Milwaukee's Dancing Grannies are a staple at parades throughout the area.

"They always stuck together through everything," said Knutson.

On Sunday, three dancers, LeAnna Owen, Tamara Durand and Virginia Sorenson, along with volunteer, Wilhelm Hospel, lost their lives.

"It’s pretty scary because you see all these videos and all these posts," said Knutson. "You automatically think the worst."

Knutson's mother, Tamara Rosentreter, was injured and hospitalized.

"She’s extremely grateful," said Knutson. "She had two wonderful people pray with her in that moment and just really comfort her."

Rosentreter is the president of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group that became like family.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"She found the Dancing Grannies and re-fell in love with dancing and just how much the Dancing Grannies connected to the community and their focus on bringing happiness through their dances," said Knutson.

The mother of four and grandmother of one is back home but still recovering. Her thoughts have turned to those who died and others hospitalized.

The group that's helped uplift the spirits of southeast Wisconsin is now in need of the same love in return.

"It’s a hard time, and everybody should be there for each other," said Knutson.