Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha business fire; furniture store damaged; no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:49AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha Fire Department on Tuesday, March 22 was dispatched to Fisk Avenue Handmade Furniture, located on Grand Avenue near Broadway, for reports of a fire. The call came in around 8:05 p.m. 

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the first floor of the three-story building – which has apartments over the business. 

All occupants were able to evacuate, and no injuries were reported as a result of this fire. Fire crews were able to locate and extinguish a small fire in the back of the business. 

The fire was contained to the room of origin and brought under control in 20 minutes. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of this fire remains under investigation at the time.

No occupants were displaced due to this incident.

Sheboygan church arson, police arrest suspect
article

Sheboygan church arson, police arrest suspect

A Sheboygan man was arrested in connection to an alleged church arson near 12th and Washington on Tuesday, police said.

44th and Villard: Milwaukee woman shot while sitting in vehicle
article

44th and Villard: Milwaukee woman shot while sitting in vehicle

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 23 near Villard and Sherman.

University School students bring skiing to kids across Milwaukee

Jackson and Mia Darr wanted to give kids something to look forward to after pandemic shutdowns. So they raised money to put those kids on the slopes.