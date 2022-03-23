Waukesha business fire; furniture store damaged; no injuries

The Waukesha Fire Department on Tuesday, March 22 was dispatched to Fisk Avenue Handmade Furniture, located on Grand Avenue near Broadway, for reports of a fire. The call came in around 8:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the first floor of the three-story building – which has apartments over the business.

All occupants were able to evacuate, and no injuries were reported as a result of this fire. Fire crews were able to locate and extinguish a small fire in the back of the business.

The fire was contained to the room of origin and brought under control in 20 minutes.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation at the time.

No occupants were displaced due to this incident.