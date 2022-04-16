Waukesha boarding house fire: 1 injured

Fire crews responded to a boarding house in downtown Waukesha after an automatic fire alarm detected a fire around 3 p.m. Friday.

Arriving units found the house near Wisconsin and Maple with light smoke coming from the front door and people evacuating stating there was a fire in the building. The alarm was quickly upgraded to a full department response and on-scene fire crews reported to the room in question which revealed a mattress on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the remaining fire on the mattress and removed it from the building.

During this time contact was made with the tenant of the room who was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

Damage is estimated to be less than $1,000.

The investigation revealed careless use of smoking materials to be the likely cause.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android