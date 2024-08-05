Waukesha BluesFest announces entertainment line-up

article

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest will be held Aug. 9 and 10 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. both days with the music running from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. each day.

Advance tickets for Waukesha Rotary BluesFest are currently on sale through Aug. 8 at the discounted advance price of just $35 for one-day tickets and $55 for two-day tickets. Prices at the gate will be $40 for a one-day ticket and $65 for a two-day ticket.

Admission to the grounds, Waukesha County park fee and vehicle parking are all included in the ticket prices. Children aged 8 and under are free with a paying adult.

Here is the full 2024 lineup:

Friday, Aug. 9

1:00 p.m. The Lightways – Rockonsin 2024 finalist

2:30 p.m. Trick Bag with Kenny J.

4:00 p.m. Ohlschmidt, Panosh & Cohen

5:30 p.m. Dave Steffen Ban

7:00 p.m. Tinsley Ellis (solo)

8:30 p.m. Ally Venable

Saturday, Aug. 10

1:00 p.m. Los Guys

2:30 p.m. Maple Road Blues Band

4:00 p.m. Sweet Sheiks

5:30 p.m. Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

7:00 p.m. The Dig 3

8:30 p.m. Ga-20

Tickets are available at www.waukeshabluesfest.com.

Advance tickets will also be available in person at Almont Gallery in downtown Waukesha, all Waukesha State Bank locations and at the White House of Music Waukesha location through Aug. 8, and yes, you can purchase tickets at the gate during the festival.

All on-line ticket sales are either a print-at-home ticket or a downloadable ticket to your phone through the Ticket Leap App. Details are available when purchasing your tickets on-line.

Elite Experience tickets are available for the advance price of $75 for each day and are on sale only at www.waukeshabluesfest.com through Aug. 8. Only a limited number of Elite Experience tickets will be available. The price at the gate, if Elite Experience tickets are still available, will be $85 per day.