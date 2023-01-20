Waukesha armed robbery; 1 in custody

article

A person of interest in an armed robbery was arrested near Cumberland and Washington on Friday, Jan 20.

Officers met with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery that happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim stated that a man showed off his firearm and took his wallet and other possessions.

Officers confirmed that a person of interest was inside a residence near Cumberland and Washington. Police got a search warrant, and the Waukesha SWAT team and K-9 Unit searched the residence.

The person of interest was taken into custody around 3 p.m.

Police said the area around the scene is safe as the incident was isolated to that specific residence.