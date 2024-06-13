Watertown suspicious injuries to baby; YMCA staffer could face charges

article

Charges are being referred to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office against a YMCA staff member after police investigated suspicious injuries to a baby boy who was being cared for at the YMCA Daycare Center in Watertown.

Officials say Watertown police were called to investigate the injuries at the YMCA around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. The infant was being treated at ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.

Investigators determined the child's injuries occurred while the boy was at the YMCA Daycare Center.

YMCA staff fully cooperated with the investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story.