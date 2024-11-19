Watertown stabbing near 6th and Western; man injured, 1 arrested

article

A 39-year-old Watertown man was taken to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 15 after being stabbed. A 34-year-old man has been taken into custody.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 6th Street and Western Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a 39-year-old man from Watertown on the ground with several witnesses rendering aid. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is currently stable.

Following the stabbing, the Watertown Police Department launched an investigation. As the investigation progressed, detectives developed information that led them to a residence in Watertown.

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 16, officers located and apprehended a 34-year-old man, also from Watertown, at a home in the area of 4th and Clyman. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The Watertown Police Department has referred several charges to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, including First-Degree Intentional Homicide (Attempt), Aggravated Battery with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm, and First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Formal charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.

At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.