Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids

Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3.

The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made.

Police determined that there was no immediate threat. The Watertown Unified School District was notified about the information the police had received. Police presence was increased in the school district out of caution.

Authorities said that two juveniles had been questioned in this incident, with initial information indicating charges would be referred to Jefferson County Human Services & District Attorney’s Office.