Watertown fatal plane crash; 2 people dead, NTSB investigates

Two people are dead after a plane crashed in Watertown at Brandt-Quirk Park on Wednesday morning, June 14.

"Everybody is waiting to find out just what happened," said Watertown resident Marty Miller. "We’re just waiting to find out."

More questions than answers linger around the sight of a single-engine plane crash in Watertown.

"The helicopters came, and the smoke came up, and it was pretty bad," said Miller.

The National Transportation Safety Board(NTSB) continues to investigate what caused the plane to go down Wednesday morning. The aircraft crashed in a soccer field at Brandt-Quirk Park. The FAA said two people were on-board. Police said the crash was fatal.

The FAA said the plane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport about three miles from the crash. The plane was headed to Manitowish Waters. Police said a fire broke out after the crash.

"People in our complex actually felt the impact and the noise," Miller said.

According to the NTSB, investigators are not in the fact-gathering phase of their investigation. They are documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. Investigators plan to speak with witnesses and are in the process of requesting crucial information like traffic communications, radar data, weather reports, and maintenance records of the aircraft. They will also be collecting medical records and flight history from the pilot.

"He was a very well-respected man," said Miller.

Miller tells us Watertown is a tight community, and her heart is heavy for the victims and their loved ones.

"I just pray that they get some relief and god takes care of them," Miller said.

Watertown police have not released the ages or identities of the victims in this tragedy. A preliminary report on the crash will likely be released within two weeks. Police are asking the public to stay out of the Brandt-Quirk Park area, as the park will be closed through the weekend for site cleanup.