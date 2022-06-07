Waterloo UTV crash; 1 dead, 3 injured

One person died and three others were injured, one critically, in a Jefferson County UTV crash Monday, June 6.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened in the town of Waterloo just before 5 p.m. The UTV and another vehicle collided at the intersection of State Highway 89 and Lenius Road.

There were two UTV occupants involved in the crash. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was flown to the hospital with critical injuries. Both occupants of the other vehicle involved were taken to the hospital with injuries as well.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by several other agencies. The sheriff's office will be continuing the investigation.