SUV crashes into Waterford Subway, OWI charge pending: police

A 75-year-old Waterford man will be charged with operating while intoxicated, police said, after crashing his SUV into a Subway on Tuesday morning, May 2.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. near Milwaukee Avenue and Fox Lane. Witnesses from both inside and outside the sandwich shop told police the man put his SUV in reverse and backed out of the store, only to put it back into drive and ram into the building again.

Police said the man could not explain why he backed out of the Subway and then drove back in. He later admitted to officers that he'd drank alcohol just before the crash.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SUV crashes into Waterford Subway (Courtesy: WPD)

No one was hurt, but police said the 75-year-old was taken to a Burlington hospital for evaluation and a legal blood draw.

In addition to OWI, police said the man will be charged with recklessly endangering safety.