Waterford school funding, voters to decide on $91M for projects

Voters in the Waterford Union High School District will vote Tuesday, Feb. 20 on not one but two referenda totaling $91 million.

Previous requests to raise taxes for the school district have been voted down. The funding would go toward fixing aging infrastructure – including old pipes dating back to the 1950s that are in need of major repairs.

Voters will see two questions. The first is to invest $77 million inside the school. That money would include tearing down and rebuilding part of the high school campus that was an old elementary school. It's 65 years old.

"That infrastructure is really causing some havoc. We are putting a lot of money into old infrastructure to keep unit ventilators running, to keep galvanized pipes from leaking and breaking," said Superintendent Luke Francois. "This project will only cost our taxpayers more if we continue to kick that can down the proverbial road."

The referendum would also boost space for fine arts and career training.

Waterford Union High School referendum plan

"We’d like to create a career and technology education wing where kids can move right into the careers and trades, make a good salary, by being educated in appropriately-sized spaces," Francois said.

The second question is whether to invest $14 million for athletic facilities. That includes adding accessible parking, installing permanent bathrooms and moving the softball fields that are currently in a flood plain.

"I look at it more holistically: educating the entire child," said Francois. "So much of who people are, really, are through the fine arts, the music, the athletics – really make you the robust learner that you are, that teaches you a lot about teamwork, leadership, perseverance and grit."

Voters in Waterford rejected the last two, smaller referenda. Will the third time be the charm, or will voters close the door on the latest proposal?

Waterford Union High School pipes in need of repair

"There are 10 years’ worth of projects that we have identified that really need to be addressed to keep our schools up to date, to modernize and ready for today’s learning," Francois said. "We had tried a phased approach over time to try to do smaller parts of the project, but the community was suggesting that there was referendum fatigue. So what we’re asking is to do all of the projects we have identified in on fell swoop."

Critics of the proposal told FOX6 News they're worried about rising costs – and rising taxes. For the average $400,000 home, a homeowner would see an extra $33 per month in property taxes – or roughly $400 per year.

If approved, the district promised not to go to a bond referendum again for 12 years.