Waterford OWI arrest, driver sleeping in McDonald's drive-thru

A 34-year-old Waterford man was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 7 for OWI, the fourth offense.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 11:58 p.m. the Racine County Communication’s Center received a call indicating that there was a man "passed out" behind the wheel in the McDonald’s drive-thru on Fox Lane in the Village of Waterford.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man sleeping in the driver seat with the engine running. The operator and sole occupant was identified as a 34-year-old Garrett Foat from Waterford.

While speaking with Foat, deputies observed numerous indicators of impairment. The deputy’s investigation, coupled with Foat's field sobriety tests led to the arrest of Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense, which is a felony. Foat provided a PBT sample on the scene with a result of 0.179 – which is over two times the legal limit.

He was transported to the Racine County Jail is currently being held on a $5,000 bond for the following: Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense.