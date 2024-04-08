Waterford business theft; catalytic converters stolen

A Waterford small business shared video of a thief who recently came with a saw and left with two catalytic converters from a delivery truck.

Pendelton Turf Supply provides a lot of local golf courses with the tools and products needed to manage a course.

Now, some of those deliveries are on hold, while they’re hoping the suspect is held accountable.

At the edge of the Waterford Industrial Park, the work week started with trouble.

Pendelton Turf Supply

Kristin Witkowski leads the golf and turf division at Pendelton Turf Supply.

"I went to go start the delivery truck," Witkowski said. "I heard this loud roaring noise. I hopped out of the truck to see what it was coming from, and I looked underneath the vehicle, and I saw that there was two pieces of the vehicle missing."

She then went to check the cameras which showed an unwelcome guest on Saturday night, April 6.

You can see the man walk over to this side of the box truck, go underneath and walk away just seconds later with a Sawzall in one hand and two catalytic converters in the other.

"It's sad, also, to think that people need to steal, but I was more so frustrated, because it ruined my entire week of what I needed to get done," she said.

The company already rented a truck for the meantime, but it’s a sizeable setback for deliveries during one of the busiest times of the year.

"Being a smaller business, we've always been pretty flexible, which helps," Witkowski said. "And we're just hoping that some of our customers can be flexible, so we can make everything right and get everyone what they need in a good time."

Waterford police are asking for help in identifying the suspect.

While box trucks, pick-ups and SUVs that sit higher are susceptible to this, police encourage anyone that parks outside to do so in well-lit areas and consider getting an anti-theft device.