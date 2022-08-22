A FOX Weather crew covering the flash flooding in Dallas Monday morning snapped into action to save a driver trapped in her car.

Just before 7 a.m., Stephanie Carroll's car got stuck in the water near I-35 and Hi Line Drive.

FOX Weather reporter Robert Ray was getting ready for a live report, when he saw what was happening.

"She literally, as I was standing here setting up for the shot, guys, pulled in and didn't realize it," Ray said. "The next thing you know, her car was floating. So, I went out there and tried to push her vehicle as best I could."

Ray said he was trying to push the car closer to higher ground but quickly realized that wasn't going to happen, so Ray pulled the woman from the window of her car.

"I thought I was going to die," Carroll said. "Right then I started panicking. I just wanted to get out of my car. I wanted to tell him thank you. He's awesome, a blessing from God, actually."

Dallas has received more than 8 inches of rain by Monday morning, with more expected throughout the day.

Carroll had a message for other drivers out in the rain Monday morning, "stay all the way safe and just be watchful of where you are going."