Water rescue at North Beach in Racine

More trouble along Racine's lakeshore. After two kids drowned on the same stretch of sand, first responders were back at the beach Monday night, June 21.



Investigators are not sharing many details about Monday's incident, but they are sharing more about the two young lives lost. It’s a reminder to us all to be careful in the water.

In three days, three separate incidents along Racine's lakeshore. On Saturday, 10-year-old Eisha Figuereo Colon was pulled from the water at Zoo Beach. She was taken to the hospital and later died.

17-year-old Yaadwinder Singh died early Monday after an incident half a mile away at North Beach. Investigators were called to the area six minutes after the 911 call came in about Colon. Singh was 200 yards from shore. Police say both victims drowned.

Late Monday afternoon, rescue crews are again called to North Beach.

"The parking lot was blocked off," said Trevor Briscoe. "There were fire engines and ambulances blocking the parking lot over there."

While officials could not confirm the circumstances, they say another water incident prompted a rescue. Briscoe works with a youth volleyball group and comes to the beach weekly.

"Today it looked like a pretty bad day because of how windy it was," said Briscoe.

Beachgoers warn the undertow is strong. There was only one person in the water when FOX6 News arrived early Monday evening and few on the beach.

