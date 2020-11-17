Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 7,090; deaths up record 92

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported more than 7,000 additional COVID-19 cases and a record increase in virus-related deaths on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The DHS reported 2,741 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday -- up 92 from Monday. Previously, a record increase of 66 such deaths had been reported on Nov. 10.

A COVID-19 case increase of 7,090 was reported on Tuesday. There have now been 323,848 total COVID-19 cases confirmed by the DHS.

The DHS also reported that there are 23 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- the most for any given day since the facility opened.

Among those who have tested positive, 14,817 people have required hospitalization (4.6%) and 243, 841 have recovered (77%). There are 70,205 active COVID-19 cases (22.2%).

More than 2.3 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than two million have tested negative.

The DHS on Tuesday afternoon held a media briefing to discuss the progress and development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., led the question-and-answer discussion regarding a vaccine.

