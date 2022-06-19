Watch: SpaceX's first successful launch of Globalstar satellite into space from Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched a spare satellite for Globalstar’s messaging and data relay network early Sunday.

It launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida shortly before 12:30 a.m., to place the 1,543-pound Globalstar satellite into low Earth orbit, according to Space Flight Now.

After liftoff, the stage one rocket landed safely on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship out in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

The mission marked the first SpaceX launch for Globalstar and the 26th launch by SpaceX this year.