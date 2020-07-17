Watch: News anchor catches tooth as it falls out during live broadcast

KYIV, Ukraine -- A Ukrainian news anchor confirmed the truth that she lost a tooth during a recent live broadcast.





Playing it cool, the broadcaster quickly put her hand to her mouth to catch the loose front tooth and continued with business as usual, as seen in a now-viral video.



“Yes, I really lost part of my front tooth today during the live broadcast of TSN at 9:00,” Padalko joked on Instagram, according to a translation. “This is probably my most curious experience in twenty years as a presenter. Live broadcasting is wonderful because it is always unpredictable.”



The newscaster revealed that that the dental dilemma was caused by an accident about a decade ago, when her young daughter knocked her in the mouth with a heavy metal alarm clock.



Fast forward to the present, and Padalko said that her news program “deliberately” did not post her recent chopper calamity to YouTube, for the sake of discretion.



“Honestly, I thought the incident would go unnoticed…. But we underestimated the attention of our viewers,” the anchor explained.



Moving forward, Padalko thanked fans for their support and praise of her steely nerves.



“We keep calm in any situation,” the seasoned journalist concluded. “See you tomorrow morning.”



