Watch as a young Bald eagle goes fishing in Scottsdale

A juvenile Bald eagle in Scottsdale, Arizona is seen circling a body of water on March 1 and catching a fish from the water.

Tom Lancione took the video and says he's worked in Scottsdale for almost four decades as a bartender and still walks the area at least three hours a day, making him familiar with the area.

He's seen the bird multiple times with his friend Pam, who he says is a birder, and they've named the eagle "Sparky."

They believe he could be the offspring of another eagle in the area they've named "Bandit."

At about the age of 5, Bald eagles will begin developing white feathers on their heads, giving them their iconic look.

