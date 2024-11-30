Expand / Collapse search

Watch 'Almost, Maine' at Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 30, 2024 9:12am CST
'Almost, Maine' at Next Act Theatre

A.J. Magoon and Bree Beelow joined FOX6 WakeUp in studio to talk about a new play at Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre: Almost, Maine.

MILWAUKEE - It's so far north, it’s almost in Canada. It’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist.

In 'Almost, Maine,' the residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.

Knees may bruise and hearts may break, but as magic fills the air, the pieces finally fall into place – almost.

To learn more about show times and get tickets, click here.