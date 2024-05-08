Milwaukee library exhibit examines tobacco industry's history

A national exhibit that looks into how cigarette companies targeted minorities is now in Milwaukee.

"Same Game Different Smokers" opened at the Milwaukee Public Library's Washington Park branch on Wednesday, May 8.

The exhibit examines topics such as the tobacco industry’s role in the birth and evolution of the American slave trade, targeted tobacco marketing through the decades and the explosion of menthol cigarettes and now e-cigarettes.

"Many people think that it is just decades long, but in actuality, it is centuries long," said Tracy Brown, the exhibit's curator. "In the light of contemporary tobacco legislation, for us to understand the reality of the tobacco industry targeting the Black community, we have to begin at the beginning."

The exhibit runs through June 29.