Washington Park spring cleanup, David Crowley joins volunteers

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley joined volunteers to clean up Washington Park on Saturday afternoon, March 30.

There are more than 150 parks in the county. Crowley recently announced federal funding for Washington Park, which will go toward storm water infrastructure improvements and Urban Ecology Center enhancements.

"No matter where you live," he said Saturday. "We need everybody to get involved in making sure that all of our safe spaces, all of the places that we go to have fun, are clean and safe for our young people."

It was the second of two weekend cleanups for Crowley. On Friday, he joined Milwaukee County Department of Transportation workers to clean up Fond du Lac Aveune between 6th Street and 12th Street.