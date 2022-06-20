Washington County pools open despite lifeguard shortage

Tuesday, June 21 marks the first day of summer, and with it comes a heat advisory for southeast Wisconsin, with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. When it's hot and humid, going for a swim in the pool is always a nice option.

On Monday, Washington County officials announced they are keeping swimming facilities open this summer.

The locations in Hartford, Kewaskum and West Bend were at risk of closing because of lifeguard shortages, but the county executive reached out to the elected officials in those communities in search of a solution.

The Hartford city administrator said on June 14, the heat brought more than 1,000 people to the "only outdoor aquatic center open in Washington County," and there were nearly 1,000 visitors the next day.

Also Monday, officials announced a special Discount Summer Swim Pass coupon. This lets Washington County residents have access to the Hartford Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center, West Bend YMCA Family Adventure Pool and Washington County Parks swimming and beaches. A daily swim pass costs only $2.50 and can be purchased online.