Washington County OWI arrest, woman left kids at hotel to go drinking
WEST BEND, Wis. - A woman was arrested in Washington County for OWI early Friday morning, June 12, accused of driving under the influence and leaving two children at a hotel while she went out drinking.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, just after midnight a deputy saw a vehicle speeding at 100 mph on State Highway 33 entering West Bend.
During the stop, the driver, a 49-year-old City of West Bend woman, showed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI, 1st offense). An evidentiary chemical test later indicated a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.
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During the investigation, deputies learned that the driver had left minor children, ages 7 and 9, unattended at a local hotel while going out drinking. The West Bend Police Department responded to investigate potential child neglect concerns.
The driver is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail.
The Source: The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted the information on its Facebook page.