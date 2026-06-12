Washington County OWI arrest, woman left kids at hotel to go drinking

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The Brief A West Bend woman was arrested for OWI early Friday morning on State Highway 33 near West Bend. Authorities say she was pulled over for speeding and failed standardized field sobriety tests. Authorities also say she left two children by themselves at a hotel while she went out drinking.



A woman was arrested in Washington County for OWI early Friday morning, June 12, accused of driving under the influence and leaving two children at a hotel while she went out drinking.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, just after midnight a deputy saw a vehicle speeding at 100 mph on State Highway 33 entering West Bend.

During the stop, the driver, a 49-year-old City of West Bend woman, showed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI, 1st offense). An evidentiary chemical test later indicated a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

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During the investigation, deputies learned that the driver had left minor children, ages 7 and 9, unattended at a local hotel while going out drinking. The West Bend Police Department responded to investigate potential child neglect concerns.

The driver is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail.