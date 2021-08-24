Washington County Jail homicide, North Dakota man charged

article

A Washington County Jail inmate is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, accused of killing another inmate in a "vicious, unprovoked attack" on Aug. 17.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the victim – a 23-year-old Washington County man – succumbed to his injuries over the weekend that followed the attack.

Officials said the suspect, 31-year-old George Telford of North Dakota, had been at the jail since July 4. He had been arrested for a domestic incident and was unable to post bail, also wanted for a North Dakota domestic abuse incident.

The victim, officials said, was at the Washington County Jail for two days on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Telford and the victim were being housed in the same "medium security" cellblock with five other inmates at the time of the attack, the sheriff's office said. None of the other inmates were involved or intervened in the attack.

Washington County Correction Officers and medical staff responded to the cellblock after a corrections officer saw the assault taking place, according to the sheriff's office. The officer immediately activated the emergency response protocol, which includes verbal instructions for all inmates in the cellblock to return to their cells and a subsequent lockdown, as well as the response of on-site medical personnel and additional correctional officers to the area.

The victim was transported to the hospital with significant head injuries, the sheriff's office said. West Bend Paramedics were requested from the onset based on the nature of the injuries.

If convicted, Telford faces up to life in prison without the chance for parole and is being held on $750,000 cash bond.

The case remains under investigation.

Statement to victim's family from Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis:

"Our team is working tirelessly on the investigation in the interest of justice and providing some level of comfort to this family for what they have to endure. We appreciate everyone respecting the family’s privacy as they grieve."