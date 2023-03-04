Washington County Jackson Marsh rescue, man found hypothermic

article

A 32-year-old man was rescued Friday, March 3 after he got lost in the Jackson Marsh.

The Washington County Sheriff Communications Center got a tip from a woman reporting her son missing in the around 1 p.m. She said he was very wet, extremely cold, and unsure of his location.

The son called 911, and his location was found th r ough a phone pin. Emergency personnel used an access point near Church Road and south of Pleasant Valley Road to get to him.

Deputies used multiple drones and were able to find the man. The area where he was found was flooding; the sheriff's office said access was difficult.

The West Bend Fire Technical Rescue was called in to help rescue the man. A team of rescuers wearing ice-rescue suits went in and found him.

The 32-year-old was hypothermic but not injured. He received care at the scene and was then taken to a hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office said.