Washington County I-41 semi fire; northbound right lane closes

The right lane on I-41 northbound near Mayfield Road closed Wednesday evening, Sept. 25, due to a truck fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it happened just after 9 p.m., between Highway 60 and the 41-45 split.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and fire crews arrived on the scene to assist.

Semi fire on I-41 via WisDOT

It is currently unclear how the truck set fire. The flames subsided just before 9:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.