Washington County house fire; started in chimney, reported by passerby

article

The Brief A Washington County home was damaged by fire on Sunday night, Oct. 13. A passerby reported that flames were visible from the roof. The fire appears to have started in the upper chimney portion of the residence.



A Washington County home was damaged by fire on Sunday, Oct. 13. It happened in the area of Trading Post Trail near County Highway A.

Firefighters were called out to the area around 7:40 p.m. after a passerby reported that flames were visible from the roof.

The fire was contained to the attic and second floor portions of the residence. The remainder of the residence sustained smoke and water damage.

The initial investigation revealed that the homeowners had a fire in the fireplace earlier in the day. The fire appears to have started in the upper chimney portion of the residence.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The homeowners were not home when the fire was reported by a passerby.

No injuries were reported.