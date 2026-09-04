Washington County hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist injured; 1 arrested

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The Brief A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Washington County Following a brief chase, the driver was arrested. The driver is believed to have been impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash.



A person on a bicycle was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Washington County on Thursday, Sept. 3. The driver was arrested after a police chase.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported around 4:13 p.m. in the area of Division Road and Western Avenue in the Town of Jackson.

Witnesses reported that the striking vehicle had fled eastbound from the scene. Upon arrival, first responders confirmed the vehicle had left the scene.

Jackson EMS transported the injured bicyclist—a Germantown man in his mid-60s with serious, non-life-threatening injuries—to a medical facility.

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Police chase

What we know:

During the ongoing investigation, Washington County deputies tracked the suspect vehicle into Ozaukee County and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

Following a brief chase involving Washington and Ozaukee County agencies, the driver finally stopped and was arrested by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

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Investigators suspect that alcohol impairment was a factor for the driver, an out-of-state man in his early thirties who was visiting for work.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office intend to seek charges related to this incident.