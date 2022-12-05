Washington County hand recounts ballots from 2022 election

A conservative Wisconsin county recounts its 2022 ballots – an audit officials approved even before the election.

Officials on Monday, Dec. 5 rolled out the ballots – all 74,000 of them.

"My hope is that this really puts the issue to bed, at least in Washington County," said Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive.

That is why Washington County is paying poll workers for a hand recount of the key 2022 elections.

"We need to give people confidence in their elections, so we can focus on policy issues and not on process," Schoemann said.

Before the election, Schoemann called for the audit. In September, the executive committee made up board chairs approved spending up to $50,000.

"Is this potentially a waste of taxpayer money?" asked FOX6's Jason Calvi.

"I have every confidence that it’s going to come back showing fidelity in the process and I think there’s been so many questions, that this is a relatively easy step to be able to prove, even further, look there’s nothing to question here," Schoemann said.

So each table they are going through and counting both the Senate race and the governor’s race. The board of canvassers, which is made up of a Democrat and a Republican, then sign what has been tabulated by the counters. Then, they are going to seal the ballots and then put them back into secured storage.

This does not change results – the county and state already certified the election. Republican Ron Johnson won about 71% of Washington County. Republican Tim Michels won about 69%.

"Do you trust those results from 2022, from what you've seen statewide?" asked Calvi?

"Yes, I do," Schoemann said.

"What about 2020?" asked Calvi.

"I also trust the election results relative to what came out of those machines. I think there are other problems in the process," Schoemann said.

The Washington County Democrats said "no comment" on this audit.

A 2018 study into Wisconsin recounts in 2011 and 216 found paper ballots were counted more accurately via voting machines than by hand.