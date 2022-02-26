Washington County garage fire; 15 departments respond

Fire crews from 15 departments were called to a fire in the Town of Trenton around 6 p.m. Friday after reports of a gasoline fire in the driveway had spread to the garage.



Upon the first deputies arrival, the attached garage of the residence was fully engulfed. Newburg Fire activated a MABAS response to the box level for additional resources. The fire proceeded to spread into the living space of the residence before it could be controlled and extinguished.



The initial investigation revealed that the homeowner was working on a vehicle in the driveway and then moved the vehicle into the garage. It is believed a spark from the car ignited leaking fluids which quickly started the car on fire while in the garage.



There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, however, the residence is believed to be a total loss at a value of approximately $280,000. A neighboring property also sustained exterior damage due to the heat.



The Newburg Fire Department was assisted by the fire departments of West Bend, Fillmore, Jackson, Kewaskum, Boltonville, Allenton, Slinger, Hartford, Fredonia, Port Washington, Saukville, Cedarburg, Waubeka, and Grafton along with the West Bend Police Department.

