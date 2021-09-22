Washington County fatal crash, driver strikes telephone pole

One person is dead and two children were transported to the hospital as a precaution following a crash in Washington County Tuesday, Sept. 21. It happened on Donegal Road in the Town of Erin.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 5:50 p.m. a 911 caller reported car vs telephone pole accident.

The caller stated that the driver, a man in his early thirties from Washington County, was slumped over the front passenger seat and was non-responsive. There were additionally two children in the car who were alert and conscious. Deputies and Hartford Fire and Rescue were subsequently dispatched to the scene.



Upon first responders' arrival on the scene, the vehicle was found to have extensive damage to the driver's area. Both children were removed from the vehicle and assessed by rescue.

The driver was then extricated from the vehicle and assessed by rescue, at which point he was confirmed deceased. Both children were transported to Children’s Hospital as a precaution, however, they are not believed to have any major injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team was subsequently requested to the scene. The initial investigation reveals that the vehicle was eastbound when it exited the roadway on the left and struck the telephone pole.

The investigation remains open at this time, however, speed is believed to be a factor. Power was also knocked out to a few residences in the area as a result of the crash.

A portion of Donegal Rd was closed for approximately four hours for rescue efforts and the investigation.