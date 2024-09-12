Washington County fatal crash; car collides with semi, 1 dead

article

The Brief One person is dead following a crash in Washington County on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The accident is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team.



A Washington County crash involving a semi-truck and car left one person dead on Wednesday, Sept. 11. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Cty Tk M near Trading Post Trail in the Town of Trenton.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the operator of a sedan unresponsive in the vehicle. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

The initial investigation shows that the semi-truck was stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic as it was delivering equipment. The sedan was also eastbound and failed to react to the semi-truck stopped in traffic until the last second – resulting in the sedan hitting the rear of the trailer.

County Tk M was shut down for approximately four hours for accident reconstruction and removal of vehicles.

The accident is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team.