Washington County fatal crash: 41-year-old driver killed

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a single-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred on I-41 in the Town of Addison around 8 a.m. Friday.

An initial investigation shows the van first entered the median at highway speeds, followed by an evasive right-hand turn of the steering wheel from the operator. This oversteer placed the van into a sideways skid, causing the van to skid across both lanes of travel prior to leaving the roadway, then through the right of way fence and into a tree, approximately 100 feet off the paved portion of I-41 just north of Highway DW.

The van’s passenger had extricated himself and was able to walk and talk with law enforcement.

Immediate lifesaving efforts were attempted on the trapped operator of the van; however, it was quickly determined the 41-year-old driver was deceased.

Allenton Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and assisted with patient care and extrication efforts.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android