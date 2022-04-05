Washington County Fair: Bret Michaels headlines 2022

article

Bret Michaels will headline the 2022 Washington County Fair, it was announced Tuesday, April 5.

The July 29 appearance is part of Michaels' "Nothin' But a Good Vibe" tour. The opening act will be Frank Ray.

Tickets go on sale for AIS members Friday, April 8 at 9 a.m., and general ticket sales begin Thursday, April 14 at 9 a.m. For more information visit the Washington County Fair website.

In the third season of FOX's "The Masked Singer," Michaels competed as "The Banana."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News