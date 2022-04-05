Expand / Collapse search

Washington County Fair: Bret Michaels headlines 2022

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Washington County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Musician Bret Michaels performs during a half-time show at the NFL game between at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 08, 2019. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WEST BEND, Wis. - Bret Michaels will headline the 2022 Washington County Fair, it was announced Tuesday, April 5.

The July 29 appearance is part of Michaels' "Nothin' But a Good Vibe" tour. The opening act will be Frank Ray.

Tickets go on sale for AIS members Friday, April 8 at 9 a.m., and general ticket sales begin Thursday, April 14 at 9 a.m. For more information visit the Washington County Fair website.

In the third season of FOX's "The Masked Singer," Michaels competed as "The Banana." 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brewers' Pedro Severino suspended 80 games; tests positive for Clomiphene
article

Brewers' Pedro Severino suspended 80 games; tests positive for Clomiphene

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Tuesday, April 5 that Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clomiphene, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Major artist could soon be known by another name

Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.