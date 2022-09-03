Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50

article

The Washington County Humane Society said it took in nearly 50 dogs, most of which are puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2.

The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and were seized by law enforcement.

Most of the dogs appear to be health, the humane society said, and they could be available for adoption as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 6.