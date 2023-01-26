Washington County barn fire; farm worker suffers smoke inhalation

article

Firefighters on Wednesday, Jan. 25, responded to the scene of a barn fire in Washington County. Crews were notified of a fire inside a barn on County Road Y in the Town of Trenton around 10:30 a.m.

A deputy arrived on the scene and began to use his fire extinguisher to knock down the flames. A second deputy arrived a short time later and also used his extinguisher. A garden hose was used to keep the flames down, which prevented the flames from rapidly spreading to the main barn.

A farm worker moved the contents of the barn away from a shared barn wall. While moving the contents, the worker suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a medical center in Grafton.

Barn fire near County Road Y

Officials said the main barn suffered some minor damage but remained intact. County Road Y was closed for two hours. There were no reported injuries, and the fire is not suspicious in nature.