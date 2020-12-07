Expand / Collapse search

Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office uses tech to find intoxicated driver

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office tapped into drone technology this past weekend to locate a person who was later taken into custody for driving drunk.

Crash in Washington County along State Highway 28

Officials said in a Facebook post that around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of I-41 and State Highway 28 for a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries. Deputies located the damaged vehicle that was northbound and went into the median striking the high-tension cable median barriers. Witnesses reported the driver fled on foot after learning law enforcement was on the way.

Officials said deputies searched the area for about an hour before a drone was deployed. Within eight minutes of the drone being airborne, deputies located the subject hiding in a ditch about a half mile from the crash scene.

Suspect located by drone in Washington County

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The subject was taken into custody for drunk driving.

Recognize them? Mount Pleasant police seek gas station robbery suspects
slideshow

Recognize them? Mount Pleasant police seek gas station robbery suspects

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking assistance from anyone who may have additional information regarding a robbery.

Man fatally shot during argument in Milwaukee, suspects sought
slideshow

Man fatally shot during argument in Milwaukee, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, Dec. 6 near Holton and Keefe.