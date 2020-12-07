Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office uses tech to find intoxicated driver

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tapped into drone technology this past weekend to locate a person who was later taken into custody for driving drunk.

Crash in Washington County along State Highway 28

Officials said in a Facebook post that around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of I-41 and State Highway 28 for a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries. Deputies located the damaged vehicle that was northbound and went into the median striking the high-tension cable median barriers. Witnesses reported the driver fled on foot after learning law enforcement was on the way.

Officials said deputies searched the area for about an hour before a drone was deployed. Within eight minutes of the drone being airborne, deputies located the subject hiding in a ditch about a half mile from the crash scene.

Suspect located by drone in Washington County

The subject was taken into custody for drunk driving.